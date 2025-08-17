ICT prosecution hopes Hasina case testimony to end by October

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday expressed hope that testimony in the crimes against humanity case against Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun would conclude by October.

"Except for the investigation officer, we hope to complete recording the testimony of the material witnesses in this case by September. At most, it may extend to the first week of October," prosecutor Mizanul Islam told newsmen.

Four new prosecution witnesses testified in the case on Sunday and were later cross-examined by the defence. With them, a total of nine prosecution witnesses have so far testified in the case.

The first tribunal on July 10 indicted the ousted prime minister and the other two for their role in crimes against humanity committed during the July-August mass uprising.

The ICT-1 on June 17 published a notice in two national dailies, asking ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender on June 24.

"...as per Rules 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment), 2025, they are hereby ordered to surrender at this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will be held in their absence as per Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973," the notice said.

The tribunal on June 16 ordered the authorities concerned to publish notices in two national dailies, one in Bangla and another in English, asking the two fugitive convicts to give up before the court.

Earlier, the ICT-1 on June 1 took cognizance of the formal charge filed by the prosecution in the case, and set June 16 for passing a further order in this connection.

In line with that order, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam on June 16 said that of the three accused, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are yet to be arrested, and police learned from different sources that they are in India.

The prosecution in the formal charge brought five charges against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The investigation agency of the ICT on May 12 filed its probe report in the crimes against humanity and mass killing case.