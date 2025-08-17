Sunday, August 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rain likely across country

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 11:34 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi & Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Sunday morning.

Day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Saturday was 37.1°C in Rangpur, while Sunday’s minimum temperature was 24.4°C in Sylhet and Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:30pm on Sunday and rises at 5:35am on Monday in the capital.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
