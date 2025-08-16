Saturday, August 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka's air quality still in the moderate range

Dhaka ranked 14th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 09:57 AM

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone on Saturday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 80 at 9:16am, Dhaka ranked 14th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa, Pakistan’s Lahore, and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 183, 159, and 152, respectively.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with acceptable air quality. Usually, sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, and between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy'. In contrast, a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people about the level of air pollution in a specific city and the associated health effects that may be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Air Pollution in DhakaAir Quality Index (AQI)
