Thursday, August 14, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
ISPR: Army chief has no social media account

A fake Facebook account, opened using the name of the Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 12:08 AM

Bangladesh Army on Wednesday strongly clarified that Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman does not maintain any personal Facebook profile or other social media account and has no intention of opening any such accounts in the future.

In an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, it was stated that several fake social media profiles have recently surfaced using the name and image of the army chief, from which misleading and false information is being circulated.

"The army chief does not have any personal account on social media and there is no plan to operate one in the future," the ISPR said.

The ISPR urged the public and media to remain cautious and not be misled by the content or claims made on these fake accounts.

The press release also noted that efforts are underway to identify those responsible for creating and operating these fraudulent profiles.

army chiefInter Service Public Relations (ISPR)Waker-Uz-Zaman
