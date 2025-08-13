Thursday, August 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Amir Khasru: Election news sparks investors' confidence

To achieve a sustainable and high-level economy, increasing investment is the only viable solution, says Khasru

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 07:19 PM

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, member of the BNP Standing Committee, said that news of an upcoming election has restored confidence among investors, dispelling uncertainty and prompting many to prepare for new investments.

He made these comments during a session titled "Bangladesh's Economic Context: Growth and Potential" at the Foreign Investors Summit 2025 held on Wednesday at a hotel in Dhaka. The summit was organized by Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited.

Khasru noted that the news of an election has reached both domestic and international entrepreneurs, leading to renewed interest.

He cited the presence of a large Japanese delegation at the summit as evidence of this growing interest.

He emphasized that to achieve a sustainable and high-level economy, increasing investment is the only viable solution.

Khasru stressed that a strong capital market is essential for long-term financing, as relying on loans or printing money is not a sustainable way to run an economy.

He also highlighted the importance of branding products, providing technical and economic support, and ensuring direct access to the global market for investors.

During the opening session, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser for finance, said that while many countries face economic crises after government changes, Bangladesh is a notable exception.

He pointed out that despite the recent mass uprising and government change, there has been no significant impact on the country's GDP, and inflation has actually decreased.

He called this a "miraculous achievement."

Anisuzzaman also highlighted the recent success of Bangladesh's capital market, which he said reflects the country's stable economy.

Last month, Bangladesh was ranked third among Asian countries for its stock market's performance, a remarkable recovery for a market that was once known for being plagued by malpractices.

He added that the interim government is actively working to build a strong and well-governed capital market.

He also addressed the attendees, encouraging both foreign and domestic investors, stating that it is a great time to invest in Bangladesh and that the capital market is ready for long-term investment.

The panel discussion also featured speeches from M Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh; Md Saifuddin, CFA, commissioner of BSEC; Takao Hirose, managing director of Contextual Investment LLC; and Ruchir Desai, CFA, fund manager at Asia Frontier Investment Limited.

The meeting was attended by investors, business representatives, capital market experts, and policymakers from various countries.

Topics:

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
Read More

Khasru: Govt should have presented an interim budget

Khasru: People of the country are waiting for BNP to come into power

Khasru: No scope to amend constitution outside parliament

Khasru terms US tariff cut on Bangladeshi products a satisfactory development

Khasru: Elected govt needed to make July uprising successful

Khasru: Tarique Rahman envisions a free economy

Latest News

Dhaka air quality continues to be ‘moderate’ Thursday morning

Teacher suspended after sexual harassment; accused principal resigns

Joint forces to be deployed to stop stone theft in Sylhet

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Thailand: Is the military preparing another coup?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x