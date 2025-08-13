Amir Khasru: Election news sparks investors' confidence

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, member of the BNP Standing Committee, said that news of an upcoming election has restored confidence among investors, dispelling uncertainty and prompting many to prepare for new investments.

He made these comments during a session titled "Bangladesh's Economic Context: Growth and Potential" at the Foreign Investors Summit 2025 held on Wednesday at a hotel in Dhaka. The summit was organized by Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited.

Khasru noted that the news of an election has reached both domestic and international entrepreneurs, leading to renewed interest.

He cited the presence of a large Japanese delegation at the summit as evidence of this growing interest.

He emphasized that to achieve a sustainable and high-level economy, increasing investment is the only viable solution.

Khasru stressed that a strong capital market is essential for long-term financing, as relying on loans or printing money is not a sustainable way to run an economy.

He also highlighted the importance of branding products, providing technical and economic support, and ensuring direct access to the global market for investors.

During the opening session, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser for finance, said that while many countries face economic crises after government changes, Bangladesh is a notable exception.

He pointed out that despite the recent mass uprising and government change, there has been no significant impact on the country's GDP, and inflation has actually decreased.

He called this a "miraculous achievement."

Anisuzzaman also highlighted the recent success of Bangladesh's capital market, which he said reflects the country's stable economy.

Last month, Bangladesh was ranked third among Asian countries for its stock market's performance, a remarkable recovery for a market that was once known for being plagued by malpractices.

He added that the interim government is actively working to build a strong and well-governed capital market.

He also addressed the attendees, encouraging both foreign and domestic investors, stating that it is a great time to invest in Bangladesh and that the capital market is ready for long-term investment.

The panel discussion also featured speeches from M Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh; Md Saifuddin, CFA, commissioner of BSEC; Takao Hirose, managing director of Contextual Investment LLC; and Ruchir Desai, CFA, fund manager at Asia Frontier Investment Limited.

The meeting was attended by investors, business representatives, capital market experts, and policymakers from various countries.