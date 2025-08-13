BMD: Rains likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain in all divisions, including Dhaka, in next 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office regular bulletin.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Besides, a low pressure area has formed over Westcentral Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay off North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast at 6am on Wednesday.

It is likely to intensify further.

The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalyan West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to Westcentral Bay and adjoining North Bay.

Monsoon is active in the northern part and fairly active elsewhere over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.