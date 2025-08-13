11th International Yarn, Fabric & Accessories Sourcing Show begins Thursday

The 11th Bangladesh Yarn, Fabrics, and Accessories Show 2025 will begin on August 14 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

The four-day international trade show, organized by ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, will feature more than 100 overseas companies along with local participants, showcasing the latest collections of yarn, fabrics, and garment accessories for the country’s ready-made garment (RMG) sector.

Organizers said the event is aimed at garment manufacturers, exporters, buying houses, and fabric importers, offering them the opportunity to source from overseas suppliers closer to home. They said that in a fast-changing industry, access to new innovations and suppliers is essential for exporters, and the show is designed to meet that need.

On display will be a wide range of yarns—including colored spun and blended varieties for woven and knitted garments—as well as knitted and woven fashion fabrics, plush fabric, TR suit fabric, wool suit fabric, printed fashion fabrics, sports functional fabrics, home textiles, toy fabrics, and value-added processes such as hot stamping, embroidery, composites, film, and flocking.

The show will be open to business visitors from 11am to 7pm daily for the four days.