Finance adviser: Economy bounces back from brink of collapse

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that the economy of the country has turned around from the verge of collapse.

“I think that this is the beginning of the right direction, we are heading in the right direction,” he told a press conference marking one year of the interim government at the finance ministry.

He said that although the government has been able to solve many issues related to the country's economy, this interim government can't solve everything.

“We do not have the magic wand,” he added,

The adviser, a former governor of the central bank, said no country in the world has seen the banking sector plundered in the way it was done during the fallen Awami League regime.

He mentioned that the interim government has taken many steps to rebuild the banking sector of the country.

“I can assure that no deposit will be lost in any banks,” he said.

The adviser also said that the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year have been prepared in a pragmatic way, leaving out unnecessary projects.