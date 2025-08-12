Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Finance adviser: Economy bounces back from brink of collapse

Salehuddin Ahmed mentioned that the interim government has taken many steps to rebuild the banking sector of the country

File image of Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. Photo: BSS
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 07:03 PM

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that the economy of the country has turned around from the verge of collapse.

“I think that this is the beginning of the right direction, we are heading in the right direction,” he told a press conference marking one year of the interim government at the finance ministry.

He said that although the government has been able to solve many issues related to the country's economy, this interim government can't solve everything.

“We do not have the magic wand,” he added,

The adviser, a former governor of the central bank, said no country in the world has seen the banking sector plundered in the way it was done during the fallen Awami League regime.

He mentioned that the interim government has taken many steps to rebuild the banking sector of the country.

“I can assure that no deposit will be lost in any banks,” he said.

The adviser also said that the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year have been prepared in a pragmatic way, leaving out unnecessary projects.

Topics:

Salehuddin Ahmed
Read More

Govt approves proposals to purchase two cargo LNG, two bulk carrier ships

Govt approves procurement of LNG cargo, fertiliser, refined sugar

Dr Salehuddin: Country's economy makes a good turnaround

10,202 taxpayers file e-returns on first day

Dr Salehuddin wants young economists to see things with ‘inner eyes’

Salehuddin: Govt agencies will no longer receive state land at token prices

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x