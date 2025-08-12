Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt cuts palm oil price; soybean oil price unchanged

Palm oil accounts for about 60% of the edible oil market in Bangladesh

File image of Soybean oil. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 04:17 PM

The government has reduced the retail price of palm oil by Tk 19, setting it at Tk 150 per litre, while keeping the price of soybean oil steady.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman announced the decision during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday, attributing the move to falling prices in the international market.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, which monitors global and local supply and demand for edible oils, recommended the cut following a recent decline in international palm oil prices. The government subsequently approved the recommendation.

The price of bottled soybean oil will remain at Tk 189 per litre.

Palm oil accounts for about 60% of the edible oil market in Bangladesh, Rahman noted.

On April 15, the government had set the prices of soybean oil and palm oil at Tk 189 and Tk 169 per litre, respectively.

Topics:

Oil prices
Read More

State Minister Farhad: No more loadshedding from Tuesday

Govt mulls adjusting soybean oil prices

Soybean oil price decreased by Tk6 per litre

Ministry: Soybean oil prices likely to drop soon

Momen: Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh

Soybean oil prices go up by Tk7 per litre

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x