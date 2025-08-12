Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Taher: Jamaat ameer recovering well after surgery

'He has asked the nation to pray for his full recovery' 

Taher briefing about the recovering Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman. Photo: UNB
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman had decided to undergo surgery in Bangladesh, relying on the country’s healthcare system and now recovering well, said the party’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher on Tuesday.

"There were many requests to send him abroad for treatment, but he decided to undergo surgery in Bangladesh. Trusting in Allah, we also decided to proceed with the operation locally," he said at a brief press briefing after Shafiqur’s discharge from the hospital.

He said Shafiqur Rahman is not just a leader of his party, but the entire nation respects him. "People consider him indispensable for the future leadership of Bangladesh," he added.

Following a successful bypass surgery, Shafiqur Rahman was discharged from United Hospital in Gulshan and returned home.

“Alhamdulillah, he is doing well now. He has asked the nation to pray for his full recovery,” said Taher.

He said the Jamaat ameer will be resting for two weeks and is expected to resume regular activities after three weeks.

One of the medical team members Dr Shahid, said: "He has made rapid progress after the surgery. We are happy with his progress rate. He will be rechecked after two weeks."

The chief of the surgical team, Dr Jahangir Kabir of United Hospital, said: “We initially planned for three bypasses but ended up performing four to ensure there are no complications. The surgery was completed successfully without any issues.”

Dr Shafiqur Rahman underwent successful bypass surgery on August 2 at United Hospital, Dhaka.

Leaders and activists of the party were also present during the press conference.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiDoctor Shafiqur Rahman
