Seven DIGs promoted to additional IGs

Seven deputy inspector generals (DIGs) have been promoted to the position of additional inspector general (AIG).

The Public Security Division under the Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the notification, DIG of APBn Ali Hossain Fakir, DIG of SB GM Azizur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner of DMP (DIG) Md Sarwar, Armed Police Battalion DIG Md Mostafa Kamal, DIG of Police Headquarters Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, Highway Police DIG Md Rezaul Karim, and Chittagong Range DIG Md Ahsan Habib have been made additional IGs of their respective units.

If the positions are vacated due to promotion, retirement, removal, or any other reason of the incumbents, the posts will automatically be abolished. The duration of the seven supernumerary posts will be one year from the date of creation, the notification added.