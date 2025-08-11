Speakers: One-third of Bangladeshis are youth, but many remain unemployed

Bangladesh’s one-third population is youth, but a significant portion remains outside employment, undermining the nation’s ability to fully harness its demographic dividend, speakers have said.



They added that youth empowerment can only be achieved through financial capability, alongside human values and digital inclusivity.

Speakers made the comments at a discussion, titled “Technology-driven youth: Advancing through multilateral partnerships,” which was jointly organized by Bonik Barta and the Population Services and Training Center (PSTC) at the Bonik Barta office, with support from the International Planned Parenthood Federation’s South Asian region and Terre des Hommes-Netherlands.

Presenting the keynote, PSTC’s Program Coordinator (Mel & HR) Abu Sadad Mohammad Sayem, said 22% of the world’s population is aged 10–24, while in Bangladesh, the share is 28%.

He noted a persistent digital divide-- 61.6% of urban residents use the internet compared to 48% in rural areas.

Youth Development Department Director General Dr Gazi Md Saifuzzaman, chief guest at the event, said technology-driven youth should mean “technology-friendly” youth, not technology-dependent.

While various government agencies offer training, many participants see the stipend as the primary incentive rather than skill development, he observed.

“Income and purchasing power alone cannot define life’s purpose. We must foster humane values alongside technical skills,” he said, warning of challenges such as drug addiction among young people.

“Alongside a technology-based workforce, a youth force with human values is also greatly needed. Without human values, the youth will not bring welfare to the country. We tend to define success as whether someone has secured admission into engineering, or measure it by how much money they are earning,” he added.

In his welcome speech, Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud said: “When Bonik Barta was established, I was very young. Among editors in Bangladesh, I was also one of the youngest. As a result, youth and young people have always been at the heart of both Bonik Barta and my work.”

He added: “We all know about the August 5 uprising, which is seen globally as a massive awakening of the country’s youth. One major reason behind this consensus is the severe lack of job opportunities for young people in the country.”

He further added: “Globally, the rate of youth who are out of education, training, or work is around half of what it is in Bangladesh. According to the latest NEET data, about 22% of young people aged 15-24 worldwide are neither studying, training, nor working.”

“In Bangladesh, that figure exceeds 40%. How can a state or country reap a population dividend while keeping such a large portion of its youth inactive?” he questioned.

He further said that in Bangladesh’s development, the focus has always been on building roads, bridges, railways, and large buildings. However, nowhere in the world has there been any form of development education in which a country has progressed without educating its people or creating employment opportunities.

He added: “All the policies we formulate should place young people—especially women—at their core. While the average rate of young people outside education, training, and employment is 40%, for women it is nearly 61%. As we move towards graduating from LDC status and stepping into the developed world, the central focus must be on how we utilize this vast youth force.”

“After August 5, everyone had one expectation—that this government might leave a significant footprint for the youth, and provide guidance for future political administrations. I hope that such direction will come during the National Youth Day event,” he said.

The event’s moderator and executive director of the Population Services and Training Center (PSTC), Dr Nur Mohammad, said that in Bangladesh, people aged 18 to 35 are considered youth.

“Whatever the definition, about one-third of the country’s population is young. We cannot move forward without considering this large group,” he added.

He also emphasized that in today’s modern world, there is no substitute for knowledge of technology. “Since children grow up within their families, their primary knowledge and guidance must come from the family. Without that, no matter how much we explain the good or bad sides of internet use, they won’t fully understand it,” he added.

He also said: “They need to be taught which sites provide reliable information and which do not. The internet must be accessible to them, but with proper guidance. Here, the government must also act as a guardian.”

Terre des Hommes Program Coordinator Nurul Kabir said that creating a safe and relevant learning environment is vital before promoting technology adoption among young people.

World Bank GFF Country Coordinator Nandini Lopa urged political parties to clearly state where they envision the youth in the next 10–20 years. She warned that many talented youths are leaving the country due to limited opportunities.

The program manager (A&HR) of the Directorate of Family Planning, Dr Mohammad Monjur Hossain, said that nearly 32.8 million adolescents live in the country. Ensuring their reproductive health, nutrition, and mental well-being and preventing violence requires collective effort from all.

“Proper use of technology can save lives, but misuse causes harm. We must be vigilant about the improper use of social media. Especially children and adolescents need to use technology responsibly,” he added.

Daffodil International University’s associate professor of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Fizar Ahmed, said: "Bangladesh sometimes blames its youth resource and at other times calls them an asset. The world demands skilled human resources, but are we producing such skilled manpower?"

“I have observed training programs by the Youth Development and Women's Affairs departments. Training should teach them Facebook, digital marketing, and web development—basically taking technology fully into IT. But when the garment industry needs an automated workforce, we fail to produce that skilled manpower,” he added.