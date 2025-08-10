NCC begins talks with legal experts on binding nature of national charter

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) has initiated discussions with legal and constitutional experts to explore ways of ensuring the legal enforceability of the July National Charter and determine an effective framework for its implementation.

The commission held its latest discussion session on Sunday at the LD Hall of the National Parliament Building, according to a media statement issued by the NCC.

Retired Supreme Court Justice MA Matin, Justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury, Professor Muhammad Ekramul Haque, dean of the Faculty of Law at the Dhaka University, Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Barristers Tanim Hussain Shawon and Imran Siddique, took part in the discussion.

NCC Vice-Chairman Prof Dr Ali Riaz attended the meeting along with commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain and Dr Md Ayub Mia participated in the meeting on behalf of the commission.

Monir Haidar, special Assistant to the chief adviser, was also present at the meeting.