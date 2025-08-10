Airport issues fresh directive for passengers’ companions

Authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have once again issued instructions for people accompanying passengers.

The directive was announced on Sunday afternoon, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) spokesperson and assistant director (public relations) Kawsar Mahmood said.

According to the directive, to ensure smooth passenger movement, reduce traffic congestion, and maintain security, no more than two people may accompany a passenger into the airport area’s departure driveway or arrival canopy. This restriction does not apply to the inside of the terminal.

The notice also urged well-wishers to leave the airport premises promptly to facilitate hassle-free travel for passengers. All passenger vehicles are requested not to remain at the entry or exit gates for more than two minutes.

Visitors have been asked not to litter and to dispose of waste only in designated bins. The directive also requested everyone to move in an orderly manner and extend necessary cooperation while inside the airport area.

On July 27, the airport authority issued a similar order limiting the number of people accompanying arriving or departing passengers to a maximum of two.