Transport owners call off 72-hour strike after meeting with adviser

The transport owners have withdrawn the 72-hour transport strike, which was announced to start from Tuesday, to press for eight demands.

The decision was made on Sunday, during a meeting between the transport owners and Road Transport Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan at the Bijoy Hall of the Power Development Board headquarters in Dhaka.

Earlier, on July 27, the Bangladesh Transport Owners-Workers Coordination Council announced the suspension of all types of commercial transport for 72 hours to press for eight demands.