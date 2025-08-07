6 unclaimed bodies of July martyrs handed over to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial

Bodies of six July martyrs have been handed over to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial as they remained unclaimed for the past one year in Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

Anjuman Mufidul Islam officer Md Kamrul Ahmed received the bodies from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 12pm on Thursday.

The bodies of the July martyrs will be buried at the capital's Jurain graveyard.

Police said the step was taken as their identities had not been possible to confirm for the past one year.

Dhaka Medical College Forensic Department Head Dr Kazi Golam Mukhlesur Rahman said that the bodies were brought to the morgue from August 7 to 14 last year.

“After that, the authorities completed autopsy of the bodies. Since they were unidentified, DNA samples were collected to identify them but it was not possible to detect their identities,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that one body has gunshot injuries while the remaining five have injuries from blunt weapons,” he said.

DMP Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Faruk Hossain said that the identities of the bodies of six people who died during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, could not be identified even through DNA collection.

“Therefore, the bodies are being buried as unclaimed at the orders of the court,” he said.

However, evidences of the bodies have been collected as they can later be identified by their relatives, he said.



Of the six bodies, three are of young men aged 20, 22, 25 were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Jatrabari police station area on August 14 last year. The same day, the bodies of a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were brought. However, it is unknown in which area they died. Earlier, on August 7 last year, the body of a 25-year-old man was brought from the capital’s Gulistan area.

The Shahbagh police have prepared the post-mortem reports of all the bodies. The forensic department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital conducted the autopsy.