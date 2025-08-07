Expert warns dengue may turn deadlier in Aug, Sept

What are the main symptoms of dengue this year?

The key symptoms include sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, muscle and joint aches, and skin rashes. In some cases, patients experience bleeding from the gums, nose, eyes, or rectum. However, experts have noted that many patients now show few or no clear symptoms. With more asymptomatic cases, it is crucial not to mistake fever for a simple viral infection—instead, consult a doctor promptly and get a blood test to confirm dengue.

How can one distinguish between regular fever and dengue?

It is very difficult for the average person to tell them apart, as dengue symptoms now closely mimic those of other viral fevers and are constantly evolving. Thus, relying on symptoms alone is unreliable. The only reliable approach is to consult a healthcare provider at the onset of fever and undergo tests like NS1 antigen or CBC. This ensures early detection and timely treatment.

Why does platelet count drop in dengue?

Dengue virus directly affects the bone marrow, impairing platelet production. Additionally, the virus accelerates platelet destruction in the bloodstream. Sometimes, the immune response mistakenly targets platelets while fighting the virus. Fortunately, platelet levels typically normalize as the patient recovers.

How do you assess the current dengue outbreak in Bangladesh?

This year’s dengue situation has a higher risk compared to last year. Unless vigorous awareness campaigns and proper actions are taken at district and sub-district levels, the situation could worsen significantly in August and September.

Why is dengue more prevalent outside Dhaka this year, especially in places like Barisal?

Dhaka has faced dengue for years. Between 2000 and 2025, people here have been exposed to nearly all four dengue serotypes. Once infected with a serotype, individuals gain lasting immunity against that specific type, reducing the likelihood of reinfection. However, cities away from Dhaka experienced fewer infections in the past, so their overall susceptibility—or “chance of infection”—is now much higher. Furthermore, Dhaka’s city corporations are much more proactive in dengue control, a level not yet matched in many district towns. Districts such as Barisal, Patuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Comilla, Chandpur, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, and Chapainawabganj are among the most at risk this year.

Why does dengue typically spike during the monsoon?

Dengue is not confined to the monsoon season. Cases occur year-round in Bangladesh. However, the monsoon brings increased cases primarily due to the abundant standing water in small and large containers, house basements, and unused/vacant areas. These provide ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes.

Are there any vaccines or specific treatments for dengue?

As of now, two dengue vaccines have been approved: one from the French company Sanofi Pasteur and another from Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. They are being used in various countries. Whether they can be introduced in Bangladesh requires consultation with experts, doctors, entomologists, and researchers.

When should a dengue patient definitely be hospitalized?

Hospitalization is necessary if a patient shows any of the following: loss of appetite, low blood pressure, bleeding from the gums, nose, stool, or urine, or extreme weakness. Otherwise, home care under medical supervision is possible but always under a specialist’s guidance.

What is your assessment of the mosquito control measures in Dhaka?

There are significant gaps in the current mosquito control efforts. Without integrated, science-based management, controlling dengue in Bangladesh will remain elusive. I have proposed the “KB Model,” which I firmly believe, if implemented, can effectively control dengue. I urge policymakers to give it serious consideration.

What can local government bodies or city corporations do to make real progress in dengue control?

Mosquito control is primarily the responsibility of local government bodies, city corporations, district, upazila, and union councils. Their personnel need proper training in pesticide use–knowing where, how much, when, and how to apply. They also require sufficient equipment and logistical support. If policymakers request collaboration, we at Jahangirnagar University are ready to provide training assistance.

What future developments or innovations do you foresee in dengue prevention and treatment?

All countries are actively combating dengue. I recently participated in the American Mosquito Control Association conference and the Asian Dengue Summit in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. Dengue is often labelled a “neglected tropical disease” affecting poorer countries—where research funding is scarce. With adequate investment, our scientists can also develop effective innovations to prevent dengue.

When is this year’s dengue peak expected?

The peak is likely to occur in August and September. With the current levels of rainfall, our research team at Jahangirnagar University has found that the Aedes larval index exceeds 20 in studied regions—indicating a potentially severe dengue outbreak in late summer.

Some people believe they get bitten more often by mosquitoes. Is that true? If so, why?

Yes, mosquitoes do bite some people more than others. It depends on mosquito preference, and several factors influence that preference: people with blood group O positive are more attractive to mosquitoes.

Wearing dark or bright-colored clothing (eg, red, dark blue, or black) can draw more bites. Also, some mosquito species prefer humans, while others target animals.

What messages or campaigns are most effective to raise community awareness?

When it comes to dengue, community engagement matters more than mere awareness. We have seen people know what to do but fail to take necessary action. If individuals ensure that there is no standing water in their homes or yards, they protect their families. Similarly, if city corporations eliminate water-collection points in public or abandoned areas, mosquito breeding is disrupted. Ultimately, collective responsibility and action are the most powerful tools in dengue control.