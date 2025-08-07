Formal charge filed in case over police firing at hanging student in Rampura

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday submitted the formal charge in a case of crimes against humanity filed over police firing on a student hanging from the cornice of a building at Rampura in the capital on July 19, 2024, during the July mass uprising.

Prosecutor Faruk Ahammed and Saimum Reza Talukder filed the formal charge at the office of the ICT prosecutor this morning.

Five people, including former Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Habibur Rahman, have been accused in the case.

According to the case documents, on July 19, 2024, victim Amir Hossain was returning home after offering Jummah prayer. Suddenly, he fell between the fight between protesters and police, and the law enforcers started firing gunshots at him. At that time, Amir ran to the fourth floor of an under-construction building and took shelter.

At one stage, the police chased the protesters and climbed to the fourth floor of the building. Later, the police personnel repeatedly asked him to jump down at gunpoint.

A policeman fired several shots to scare him. At one stage, out of fear, Amir Hossain jumped and hung on the rod of the under-construction building.

Then a policeman from the third floor fired six shots at Amir, and the bullets hit his legs. At one point, when the police left, Amir jumped and somehow landed on the third floor. Blood was pouring from his legs at that time.

After about three hours, a student and two doctors rescued Amir and took him to a local hospital, from there he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Amir Hossain fortunately survived this brutal incident.



Apart from this horrific incident, the accused have been blamed for the killings of two people in the area on the same day.