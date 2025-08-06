FFWC: Heavy rains may trigger flashflood in 7 districts

The low-lying areas adjacent to rivers in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sherpur, Netrokona and Mymensingh districts will be inundated due to swelling of rivers in the region caused by heavy rains.

Water levels of many rivers including Sarigowain, Jadukata, Jhalukhali, Someshwari and Bhugai rivers may rise in the next three days till August 9, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

The water levels of the Manu, Dhalai, Khwai, Surma, Kushiyara, Lubachhara, Jinjiram and Kangsha rivers in Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions have increased in the past 24 hours, it added.

The Muhuri, Selonia and Noakhali Khal rivers may flow at the warning level during the period, which could inundate the low-lying areas adjacent to these rivers in Feni and Noakhali districts.

In the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall were observed Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and moderate to heavy rainfall over Dhaka and Chittagong divisions.

Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded upstream in West Bengal (India).

Heavy rainfall is likely over Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions and the adjoining upstream regions of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura (India) during the next 3 days till August 9.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the adjoining upstream region of West Bengal (India) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the Gomti, Feni, Selonia and Halda rivers in Chittagong division have risen over the past 24 hours, while the water levels of the Muhuri, Rahmatkhali Khal and Noakhali Khal rivers remain steady and the water levels of the Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers are falling.

Over the next 3 days, the water levels of these rivers may continue rise.

The water levels of the Ganges and Padma rivers have risen in the past 24 hours and are expected to continue rising over the next 5 days.