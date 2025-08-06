Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rain, thundershowers likely over 8 divisions

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay

Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 01:14 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers in all divisions of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office regular bulletin.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country’s highest temperature 34.5°C was recorded in Chandpur on Tuesday while the lowest temperature 22.4°C was recorded in Tangail till 6am on Wednesday.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Rain Forecast
