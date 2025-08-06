Rain, thundershowers likely over 8 divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers in all divisions of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am on Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office regular bulletin.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country’s highest temperature 34.5°C was recorded in Chandpur on Tuesday while the lowest temperature 22.4°C was recorded in Tangail till 6am on Wednesday.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.