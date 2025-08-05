Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Yunus addresses the nation

Earlier in the day, Yunus formally unveiled the much-anticipated July Declaration

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 09:21 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus started his address to the nation at 8:20pm on Tuesday on the occasion of Student-People Uprising Day.

Earlier in the day, Yunus formally unveiled the much-anticipated July Declaration, announcing that the uprising would receive full state and constitutional recognition under a revised constitution to be adopted by the next elected government.

The declaration was unveiled at a grand public gathering at the South Plaza of parliament at 5:22pm, marking the first anniversary of the fall of the Awami League government.

