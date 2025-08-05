Tuesday, August 05, 2025

CA Yunus unveils July Declaration, pledges constitutional recognition of uprising

Yunus emphasized that the revised constitution would formally incorporate the July Declaration as a scheduled annexure

Update : 05 Aug 2025, 05:59 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday formally unveiled the much-anticipated July Declaration, announcing that the “Student-Mass Uprising 2024” will receive full state and constitutional recognition under a revised constitution to be adopted by the next elected government.

The declaration was unveiled at a grand public gathering at the South Plaza of the National Parliament at 5:22pm, marking the first anniversary of the fall of the Awami League government.

Yunus arrived at the venue at approximately 5:05pm and took the stage alongside senior leaders of major political parties and civil society representatives.

Top political figures in attendance included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Golam Parwar, Nationalist Citizen Party’s Nahid Islam, Ganosamhati Andolan’s Jonayed Saki, Nagorik Oikko’s Mahmudur Rahman Manna, and Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Nurul Haque Nur.

Broadcast live by Bangladesh Television, the event marked a significant milestone in the interim government's efforts to forge a national consensus on democratic reforms and transitional justice.

Yunus emphasized that the revised constitution would formally incorporate the July Declaration as a scheduled annexure, enshrining the uprising as a foundational moment in Bangladesh's democratic transformation.

Muhammad Yunus
