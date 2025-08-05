Tarique Rahman: People to enjoy August 5 as a public holiday every year

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said the people of Bangladesh will enjoy the 5th August, a public holiday every year as ‘Mass Uprising Day’, celebrating what he called the end of fascist rule in Bangladesh.

“Exactly one year ago from today, on this day in 2024, fascist Hasina fled the country. The nation was freed from the grip of a monster. For the freedom-loving, democracy-loving people, this day is one of joys and victories. The interim government has declared this day as 'July Mass Uprising Day'. From now on, people will enjoy this day every year as a public holiday,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks in a video message posted on Facebook on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the July mass uprising.

He said a fugitive autocrat had established a reign of terror in the 21st-century in Bangladesh where enforced disappearances, killings, abductions, attacks, false cases, torture and oppression became common and normal part of life.

During the movement against this fascism, which lasted for more than fifteen years, Tarique said lakhs of leaders and activists from BNP and other pro-democracy parties were made to suffer terribly by turning the country a hell.

“Due to hundreds of false cases, millions of opposition leaders and supporters were forced to leave their homes. Many even lost their family ties,” he said.

Tarique also said secret detention centres, known as ‘Aynaghar’, were built to silence dissent. “Many people were locked up in dark rooms for years. Some, like former MP Ilias Ali and commissioner Chowdhury Alam, are still missing.”

He accused the Awami fascist regime of destroying key national institutions like the judiciary and the Election Commission, rigging elections and undermining the constitution.

The BNP leader also blamed the Sheikh Hasina regime for ruining the economy, looting the banking sector and siphoning off nearly Tk 28 lakh crore abroad from the country.

Tarique praised the people’s courage during the uprising in July and August 2024, saying, “People from all walks of life—students, workers, farmers, journalists, women, even mothers—joined the streets to fight for democracy. The regime used helicopters to shoot at protesters. Many children and young people lost their lives.”