EU honours courage of Bangladesh's pro-democracy movement

The European Union on Tuesday paid tribute to the people of Bangladesh on the first anniversary of the student-led mass uprising, acknowledging their resilience and sacrifice in pursuit of a just and democratic future.

In a statement issued through its official Facebook page, the EU said: "One year ago, Bangladeshis from all walks of life took to the streets to stand up for their rights and demand a more just and democratic future."

"Today, we honour their courage and resilience, remember those who lost their lives, and reaffirm our support for the survivors still recovering from their injuries," it added.

The EU also reiterated its call for inclusive and constructive political engagement, stating, "The EU calls on all parties to engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue to embed key governance and human rights reforms ahead of the next parliamentary elections."

Reaffirming its commitment to Bangladesh's democratic journey, the statement concluded, "Bangladesh can count on the EU's support as it moves ahead with its democratic process."

The EU's remarks are seen as a reaffirmation of continued international support for democratic reforms and inclusive governance under Bangladesh's current interim administration.