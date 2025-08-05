Cultural ministry takes elaborate program to celebrate 'July 36'

The cultural ministry has taken elaborate programs to celebrate "July 36" here Tuesday, marking the anniversary of the mass uprising.

Various events, including a concert, will be held throughout the day on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, an official release said.

Organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is managing the events in association with Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

Cultural ministry has released the schedule of the events for the day, saying Islamic cultural group Saimum Shilpigosthi will perform at 11:20am, while Kalarab Shilpigosthi at 11:40am.

Nahid Islam will speak at 12:05pm, while Tashfi will perform music at 12:30pm.

After the Zohr prayers, Chittagong Hip Hop Hood, Shezan and Shunno Band will perform.

Then, "Fascists's Fleeing Moment" will be celebrated at 2:25pm.

Afterwards, the concert will start again where Shayan, Ethun Babu and Mousumi, Souls and Warfaze will perform.

Shayan will perform at 2:40pm, while Ethun Babu and Mousumi at 3pm, Souls at 3:30pm and Warfaze at 4pm.

There will be a break for Asr prayers at 4:45pm.

Then, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will read out the historic 'July Declaration'.

There will be a performance by the Basic Guitar Learning School at 5:30pm.

F Minor will take the stage at 5:50pm, while Parsha at 6:15pm.

At 6:50pm, a break for Maghrib prayers will be given.

At 7pm, Elita Karim will perform music.

From 7:30pm to 8pm, a special drone drama "Do You Miss Me" will be performed.

Then a drone show will be held.

Popular band Artcell will perform music too.

Apart from these programs, there will be various other events.