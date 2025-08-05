July 36: Downfall and rebirth

July 36—August 5 in all conventional calendars—is marked as one of the most significant days in Bangladeshi political history. On this day last year, Sheikh Hasina, who had served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for 5,790 consecutive days—making her the longest-serving PM in the country’s history—stepped down and fled to India.

The day began with protesters arriving in Dhaka from nearby cities, responding to a call by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) for a “Long March to Dhaka.” By morning, thousands of people from all walks of life had gathered at various points across the capital, demanding the government’s resignation. The Shaheed Minar swelled with crowds holding placards, waving the national flag, and chanting slogans.

The demonstrators then began marching toward Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister. Their path was blocked by barricades and heavily armed law enforcement personnel. In some locations, security forces opened fire, claiming the lives of young protesters.

Still, the crowd pressed on, chanting: “Dofa ek, Dabi ek—Hasinar podotyag” (“One point, One demand—Hasina must resign”).

At 12 pm, mobile and broadband internet services were abruptly shut down again, causing confusion. But the crowd did not retreat. More processions from other areas of Dhaka converged toward Ganabhaban.

Inside Ganabhaban, the atmosphere had grown tense. Media reports indicated that senior military officials had urged Sheikh Hasina to resign. She initially resisted, attempting to order a violent crackdown to halt the advancing crowds. She tried to make a final address to the nation, but security officials denied her the opportunity as the march drew closer. Eventually, she left Ganabhaban in a helicopter along with her sister, Sheikh Rehana.

Meanwhile, television viewers across the country watched in suspense as news tickers reported that the Army Chief would soon make a national address. Shortly afterward, an international news agency confirmed that Sheikh Hasina had fled to India.

Celebrations erupted across the country. Jubilant crowds flooded the streets near Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the National Parliament. Outside Dhaka, people gathered in town centers, waving flags and holding up placards in celebration.

At 4 pm, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman addressed the nation, confirming the news. He said the country was going through a critical moment and that leaders of all political parties had been invited for dialogue. Following constructive discussions, they had agreed to form an interim government. All state affairs would henceforth operate under this transitional administration, he said.

In response, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia urged the public to remain calm amid the unfolding developments.

ADSM Coordinator Nahid Islam said the movement’s goal was to establish a system that would prevent the rise of fascist or autocratic rule—or “another Sheikh Hasina”—in Bangladesh. He also called on students and citizens occupying the streets to prevent anyone from exploiting the situation for looting or violence.

Sarjis Alam said that although the movement had been initiated by ADSM, it would not have succeeded without the participation of ordinary people.

In Satkhira, an agitated mob stormed the district jail in the evening, breaking the gates and locks to release all detainees and prisoners.

Around 10 pm, former army officers and relatives of detainees gathered in the Kochukhet area of Dhaka’s cantonment, demanding the release of those held at the Defense Intelligence Directorate’s secretive “Aynaghar” facility.

The final day of the Monsoon Revolution was also its deadliest, claiming 135 more lives as Bangladesh stood on the brink of a new dawn.