New witness links Hasina to hospital treatment ban for protestors

A new witness in the crimes against humanity trial at ICT-1 testified on Monday that Sheikh Hasina, during her tenure as prime minister, ordered hospital staff not to treat or release injured anti-discrimination protesters.

"...I was taken from Mitford Hospital to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), after getting shot by police in the Bijoynagar area on July 19. Then prime minister Sheikh Hasina came to the hospital on July 26 or 27, 2024. She talked with me and realised I was an anti-discrimination activist. After that, she talked to four or five more patients at the hospital. As she was going out, I heard she was ordering the people at the hospital help desk, 'no release, no treatment'," said second prosecution witness (PW) Abdullah Al Imran.

The witness, who lost his left leg in the police firing, said he was shot below his left knee at the Bijoynagar Water Tank area around 3 pm on July 19, 2024, adding that two other protesters were killed on the spot.

"At first, I was taken to different private hospitals, but they refused to provide me with any treatment. Later, I was taken to Mitford (Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital). There, doctors wanted to amputate my leg. Even though I agreed to do so, my well-wishers were reluctant, and I was shifted to NITOR," he added.

Imran said that after Sheikh Hasina's instruction, the hospital authorities were not providing them with proper treatment, and his leg started to rot.

"A foul smell was coming from my wounds, making people stay away from me. The antibiotic given by the hospital was not working on me, and the authorities were not allowing me to collect medicine from outside. My father, at the time, wanted to take me away for better treatment, but they were not giving me a release. I realised it was the result of Sheikh Hasina's instruction for no release and no treatment," Imran testified.

The witness said the scenario changed drastically after August 5, as he was shifted from a general bed to a cabin, where he received proper treatment.

"So far, there have been 25 surgeries on my leg. But I cannot move my leg, and it will not work anymore," the witness further said.

He accused Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun of his ordeal and demanded justice.

After his testimony, Advocate Amir Hossain, the state-appointed counsel for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, cross-examined him.

The first tribunal on July 10 indicted the trio for their role in crimes against humanity committed during the July–August mass uprising.

The ICT-1 on June 17 published a notice in two national dailies, asking ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender on June 24.

"...as per Rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment), 2025, they are hereby ordered to surrender at this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will be held in their absence as per Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973," the notice said.

As the two accused opted not to appear before the court despite the court's notice, the tribunal on June 24 had set today to hold the hearing on charge framing.

The tribunal on June 16 ordered the authorities concerned to publish notices in two national dailies, one in Bangla and another in English, asking the two fugitive convicts to give up before the court.

Earlier, the ICT-1 on June 1 took the formal charge, filed by the prosecution in the case, into cognisance and had set June 16 for passing a further order in this connection.

In line with that order, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam on June 16 said that of the three accused, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are yet to be arrested, and police learned from different sources that they are in India right now.

The prosecution, in the formal charge, brought five charges against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The investigation agency of the ICT on May 12 filed its probe report in the crimes against humanity and mass killing case.