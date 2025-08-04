Met office predicts rain across country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds across the country in the next 24 hours, commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Monday morning.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35°C in Baghabari under Rajshahi division and Kumarkhali under Khulna division, while the minimum temperature on Monday was 22.8°C in Tangail.

The sun sets at 6:40pm on Monday and rises at 5:30am on Tuesday in the capital.