Monday, August 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka air quality moderate Monday morning

AQI score 63

File photo of polluted air Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 11:24 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 47th on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 63 at 9:20am on Monday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as "moderate," referring to a light health threat, according to the AQI index. Such air quality continued for the past several days.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered "moderate", usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups", between 150 and 200 is "unhealthy", between 201 and 300 is said to be "very unhealthy", while a reading of 301+ is considered "hazardous", posing serious health risks to residents.

Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa, Canada’s Toronto and Montreal cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 179, 157, and 151 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

AQI
Read More

Dhaka air quality turns moderate after rain

Dhaka air unhealthy for sensitive groups Sunday morning

Dhaka air quality moderate on Tuesday morning

Dhaka air quality moderate Monday morning

Dhaka air quality turns moderate Monday morning

Dhaka air turns moderate on Wednesday morning

Latest News

Met office predicts rain across country

3 get death penalty for murder in Jessore

5 arrested for gang‑raping woman after tying husband up

A tax system that puts people at its heart

We are not there yet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x