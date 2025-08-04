Janakantha journalists give 24‑hour ultimatum over 6C in unpaid wages

Journalists, officials, and employees of the Daily Janakantha have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the newspaper’s management, demanding payment of more than Tk6 crore in outstanding salaries and allowances.

The announcement came on Sunday afternoon after over an hour-long work stoppage in front of the Janakantha building, led by newly appointed editorial board member Sabrina Binte Ahmad.

“Over the years, the institution has drained the blood of journalists and workers, creating this massive backlog,” Sabrina said. “If salaries are not paid immediately, tougher programs will follow.”

She further alleged that the owners disrespected the martyrs of the July Revolution by publishing the newspaper with a black template and behaving in a fascist manner. In protest, the print edition will remain suspended for two days.

Sabrina also demanded the honourable reinstatement of journalists dismissed for printing the newspaper in red ink, along with prompt payment of dues owed to more than 300 unfairly terminated employees.

Planning adviser and editorial board member Zainal Abedin Shishir accused the Janakantha management of continuing authoritarian practices, saying: “In Hasina style, they have laid off 20 journalists through notices, violating media ethics.”

He also claimed that some of Janakantha’s data operations are linked to seven foreign phone numbers suspected of having ties to India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists leader Erfanul Haque Nahid said: “No one can be terminated without notice. The management must reverse this decision. We will not tolerate any disregard for journalists’ professional dignity and rights.”

A day earlier, on Saturday, Janakantha management dismissed several journalists, prompting angry staff to declare the editor unwelcome and file a case against the owners with Hatirjheel Police Station