Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rain likely across Bangladesh

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country

Persistent rain on May 31, 2025 led to waterlogging and public inconvenience, though some were seen enjoying the weather near Dhaka University. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 12:43 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind across the country in the next 24 hours starting from 9am on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued in the morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country, the bulletin added.

On Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore under Khulna division, while today’s minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius in Tangail.

 

Topics:

Rain
Read More

Met office forecasts rain

Met office predicts rain

Rain likely across country

Heavy rainfall likely in five divisions

Met office predicts rain across Bangladesh

Rain or thundershowers likely over country

Latest News

Thousands of Chhatra Dal men converge at Shahbagh for student rally

Teesta surges above danger mark, floods low-lying areas in Rangpur

Gazipur’s Mauna intersection submerged after 90-minute rain, traders count losses

Crimes against humanity: Trial against Hasina, 2 others begin

Dousing the flames of negligence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x