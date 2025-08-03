Rain likely across Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind across the country in the next 24 hours starting from 9am on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued in the morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country, the bulletin added.

On Saturday, the highest temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore under Khulna division, while today’s minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius in Tangail.