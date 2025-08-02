Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday, predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin issued on Saturday morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Friday was 34°C in Dimla under Rangpur Division, while Saturday's minimum temperature was 23.2°C in Tangail under Dhaka Division.

The sun sets at 6:41pm on Saturday and rises at 5:29am on Sunday in the capital.