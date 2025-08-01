BNP welcomes US tariff cut as ‘good news’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the US decision to reduce the supplementary tariff on Bangladeshi products from 35% to 20% as “good news for the country.” He expressed his appreciation to the interim government for its role in securing this outcome.

“There is some good news… Our Foreign Ministry and advisers have managed to bring down the US tariffs on our goods to 20% through discussions. That’s why I want to thank this government as they have helped the country avoid a major crisis,” he said while addressing a rally.

The BNP leader said the United States had imposed a 35% tariff on Bangladesh’s products exported to their country. “It means that for the goods we export, they would charge a 35% tax... At that price, our goods would no longer be competitive or sell well.”

He, however, said the biggest challenge now for the government is to hold the national election in February next year as promised by the chief adviser.

“We want this election, and so do the people. The people of this country want to see the country governed by an elected government,” the BNP leader said.

He said that at present, there is no one to represent the common people or to resolve their problems due to the absence of an elected parliament and local government bodies.

“If I face a problem now, where do I go? There’s no Member of Parliament. Who will raise my issue in Parliament? There’s no one. Who will speak for me and my demands in the House? No one! That’s exactly why we urgently need elections and a Parliament where we can raise our voice,” the BNP leader said.

BNP Dhaka North City unit organised the programme in front of Azampur’s Amir Complex in the capital’s Uttara area, in memory of those martyred in democratic movements, marking the first anniversary of the July-August mass uprising.

Fakhrul also thanked the government as the Consensus Commission has completed its discussions with political parties to finalise reform proposals based on mutual agreement. “Just yesterday (Thursday), the reform meeting ended. We hope a full report will be released within the next couple of days.”

He said many people make different remarks about the government and also criticise them. “Yes, they have made mistakes and have shortcomings, as they lack experience.”

Fakhrul said they hoped that the interim government would prepare a proper list of martyrs and take steps for their rehabilitation within a year. “Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to fully achieve that. But they are trying."

He urged BNP leaders and activists to change their mindset and refrain from any wrongdoing in order to build a new Bangladesh with the love and support of the people.

“We have been freed for the time being from an awful fascism. This liberty will only be complete when we can completely defeat them (fascist forces) politically,” Fakhrul said.

He warned that their party will not compromise with those who loot, rob banks, extort money, or grab people’s property. “We will never accept them and we will not let them move forward in any way.”

The BNP leader said their party dreams of building a beautiful and united Bangladesh, but that will not happen just by clapping, carrying posters, or chanting slogans.

He urged BNP members to look around, listen to what people are saying, and understand what they really want, cautioning the that people are not fools.

The BNP leader said the people of the country had trusted Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia by electing their party to run the country.

“The same way, people are now trusting Tarique Rahman. We are waiting for the day he returns to the country and leads us. We are praying to Allah that Tarique Rahman comes back soon, unites us, and leads us—that is our wish,” he said.

Fakhrul also said their party's Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, has long been talking about building a new Bangladesh where everyone will have equal rights, where people can vote freely, and where poor and ordinary people will not remain poor but gradually move towards a better life. “He has also repeatedly said that justice will be established.”

The BNP secretary general expressed his solidarity with the pain and grief of the families of student martyrs who gave their lives during the final phase of the anti-fascist movement, recalling how Uttara was in turmoil on this very day one year ago.