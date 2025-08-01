IU student's death: Probe stalled as viscera, digital reports pending

Two weeks have passed since the death of Islamic University (IU) student Sajid Abdullah, but the investigation committee formed by the university has yet to receive the viscera report and digital data from the student's phone and social media accounts, hampering the progress of the probe.

Sajid, a student of the Al-Quran and Islamic Studies department, was found dead in a pond near Shah Azizur Rahman Hall on July 17. The university formed a three-member investigation committee on July 18 with a 10-working-day deadline to submit its findings.

Committee convener Prof Dr Amtaj Hossain told UNB on Thursday night that although the inquest report, autopsy report, call list, and CCTV footage have been collected, the viscera report and digital records are still awaited.

"Interviews with several students have been completed and are now being verified. But the lack of forensic and digital data is affecting the investigation," he said.

Sajid’s mobile phone was sent to Dhaka for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted messages and communication data, campus sources said.

IU police station officer-in-charge Mehedi Hasan said that no update has been received from the forensic department so far.

On Tuesday, students from various departments staged a protest on campus, demanding immediate publication of the investigation report and justice for Sajid.

Meanwhile, on July 23, Sajid’s classmate Insanul Imam alleged in a Facebook post that his phone had been hacked and Sajid-related data was deleted—raising further questions around the incident.

Students have warned that continued delays in the investigation could trigger further unrest on campus.