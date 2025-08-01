Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing on 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued Friday morning.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday recorded 34°C Tetulia under Rangpur Division, while Friday's minimum temperature was 23°C in Tangail.

The sun sets at 06:42 pm on Friday and rises at 05:28am on Saturday in the capital.