Fuel prices to remain unchanged in August

Prices fixed following automatic formula tied to global market changes

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 08:47 PM

The Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources has decided to keep fuel prices unchanged for August.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division issued an official order confirming the decision on Thursday night.

According to the notice, starting August 1, the retail prices of fuel will remain as follows: diesel at Tk102 per liter, kerosene at Tk114, octane at Tk122, and petrol at Tk118.

The decision was made under the automated pricing formula, which adjusts domestic prices in line with fluctuations in the global market. The aim is to ensure a relatively affordable fuel supply for consumers.

