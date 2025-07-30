Ducsu draft voter list published; Over 39,000 eligible to vote

The draft voter list for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) has been published.

The draft was uploaded on Wednesday on the dashboards of the respective residential halls.

Students can raise objections to the list until August 8, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on August 11. The elections are set to be held on September 9.

According to the draft list, a total of 39,932 students are eligible to vote in this year’s DUCSU election. Among them, 20,904 are male students, making up 52.35% of the total, while 19,028 are female students, accounting for 47.65%.

Among the male students’ halls, Jagannath Hall has the highest number of registered voters at 2,254, followed by Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall with 2,017 and Bijoy Ekattor Hall with 2,013.

Other notable counts include Fazlul Haq Muslim Hall with 1,779 voters, Amar Ekushey Hall with 1,319, Kabi Jasimuddin Hall with 1,298, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall with 1,735, Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall with 1,961, Salimullah Muslim Hall with 559, Surja Sen Hall with 1,495, Sir A.F. Rahman Hall with 1,480, and Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall with 1,394.

In the female students’ halls, Ruqayyah Hall has the highest number of voters with 5,676. Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall has 4,495 voters, Shamsun Nahar Hall has 4,098, Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall has 2,108, and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall has 2,651.

According to the election schedule, distribution of nomination papers will begin on August 12 and continue daily from 10am to 4pm until August 18.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is 3pm on August 19.

Scrutiny will take place on August 20, and a preliminary list of candidates will be published on August 21 at 12pm.

The last date to withdraw nominations is August 24 by 12pm, with the final list of candidates to be announced on August 25 at 4pm.

For the first time, students will vote across six designated centres based on their halls.

Students from Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, Amar Ekushey and Fazlul Haq Muslim Halls will cast their votes at the Curzon Hall center.

Students of Jagannath, Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Haq and Salimullah Muslim Halls will vote at the Physical Education Center.

Those from Ruqayyah, Shamsun Nahar and Kabi Sufia Kamal Halls will vote at the Student-Teacher Center (TSC).

Students from Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall will vote at the Dhaka University Club Center.

Students from Sir AF Rahman, Haji Muhammad Mohsin and Bijoy Ekattor Halls will vote at the Senate Bhaban Center.

Meanwhile, voting for students from Surja Sen Hall, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall will take place at the Udayan School and College Center.