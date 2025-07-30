Chinese ambassador meets agriculture adviser

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on Agriculture and Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at the latter’s office here.

During the meeting, they discussed issued relating to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in agriculture sector, an official handout said here.

Welcoming the Chinese envoy, the Adviser said, China has been a long-standing development partner of Bangladesh. “Our diplomatic ties span over five decades, and we hope this relationship will be further deepened in the years to come.”

The adviser also expressed gratitude to China for importing mangoes from Bangladesh and requested him to further increase import from Bangladesh including jackfruits and rice in the upcoming season.

He sought Chinese support in modernizing Bangladesh's agriculture sector through transferring farming technologies, establishment of modern cold storage facilities, and imparting training to farmers and agricultural professionals.

Ambassador Yao Wen reaffirmed China’s interest in deepening cooperation in the field of agricultural.

He mentioned China's willingness to collaborate in establishing fertilizer plants, promoting food safety, and transferring advanced drone technologies for agricultural use.