Fakhrul: Don't create such a situation that gives Hasina a chance to return

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of BNP, has urged political parties not to create such a situation that 'gives Hasina a chance to return.'

Fakhrul said: “Today there is a lot of talk, political debates are happening, and that’s normal in a democracy. But do not do anything that disrupts democracy again. That is our appeal to political parties. Our appeal is- do not create such a situation over minor issues that gives that fascist Hasina a chance to return to the country.”

On Wednesday afternoon, he made this call to political parties during a protest rally organized by BNP in the Sripur area of Ashulia, Savar. The rally was held in memory of the “Ashulia Massacre” at the cremation site adjacent to Ashulia police station, organized by Dhaka District BNP as part of the “Student–Worker–People’s July Uprising 2024.”

On August 5 last year, just before the fall of Sheikh Hasina, the bodies of those killed by Ashulia police gunfire were loaded into vans and burned. BNP organized this public gathering to commemorate the horrific killings of that day.

He added: “We request all political parties—let us quickly resolve our issues and return to a democratic system. Through a neutral election, let us establish a government of the people.”

“If a people’s government were in place, we would not have to hear the complaints made today by this woman (a member of a martyr’s family). I thank those who organized today’s event… it is a unique initiative, and I believe it will awaken the conscience of the nation.”

He continued: “I believe, under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, we will unite the entire nation and surely return to democracy. We will ensure justice for those who have not received it and secure their livelihoods.”

Mirza Fakhrul said: “I am shocked —this scene is unbearable. What kind of country are we living in… during World War II, Hitler killed people in gas chambers… I saw Hasina burning students alive in our country.”

“After hearing the statements of the relatives of the martyrs here, it is hard to maintain the mental state to speak—today that is the case. I feel ashamed of myself, thinking what kind of nation we are, a nation that burns its own children alive. What kind of nation are we, where state officials and employees kill and then burn children? A mother here said her son was still alive when they burned him.”

Referring to a complaint from a martyr’s family member, he said: “Someone here said no one is checking on them. I called Dhaka’s DC from here. The government had formed a committee to provide Tk10 lakh in initial aid to the families of the martyrs and cover all medical expenses for the injured. I found only two people here who received that money as bonds. I do not know about the others. One little boy, only eight years old—his skull was blown off. It was reattached with artificial plastic.”

Mirza Fakhrul said angrily: “We still demand Hasina’s trial in the strongest terms… the entire nation wants Hasina to be tried. You know, Hasina has fled to India… India has given her shelter. You have seen how she is speaking from there to create chaos in Bangladesh. She is trying to incite unrest through various provocations, and they have already created such a situation in Gopalganj.”

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said: “I will say one thing—fascism has fallen, but now NGO-ism is running the country. We expect our leader to show us the path to liberation from this.”

Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Aman Ullah Aman said: “The way fascists carried out the horrific massacre in Ashulia, their leader Sheikh Hasina must be tried on this soil.”

He added: “Ziaur Rahman and the Zia family have always stood by the people in times of crisis. Under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, the country will move forward. He has always stood by the people and will continue to do so.”