Tarique Rahman warns interim govt against missteps, democratic backslide

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday warned that any wrong decision by the current interim government could put the country’s democratic journey at serious risk and open the door to the rise of fascism, extremism and radicalism.

“Any wrong step by the government can push the journey of democracy into crisis. Fascism, extremism and radicalism can raise their heads. So, we all, especially, the interim government must remain extremely careful,” he said.

Tarique made the remarks while virtually addressing a protest rally organised by the Dhaka District unit of BNP at Darul Ihsan Madrasa ground at Sreepur in Ashulia.

The programme was arranged to commemorate the victims of the brutal Ashulia incident during the July Mass Uprising 2024, where the bodies of martyrs were reportedly burned near the Ashulia Police Station.

After the removal of fascist rule, Tarique said people entrusted the interim government with the responsibility of running the country, hoping their rights would be restored.

He, however, expressed concern that certain elements within the interim government might be using evil tactics instead of working to return the country’s ownership to its people by handing over power to their elected representatives.

“There is a serious concern and question among the people about whether the interim government is showing the wisdom and farsightedness needed in determining election priorities,” he said.

Tarique also cautioned that the defeated and fugitive fascist forces are waiting for any mistake by the government to make their political gains.

“I want to draw the attention of the interim government to the fact that the fallen, fugitive, defeated and ousted fascist forces are lurking in the shadows, waiting for an opportunity to return despite the blood of hundreds of martyrs,” he said.

Speaking at the programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged all political parties not to create divisions over minor issues, so that the country’s path to democracy is not disrupted again.

“Right now, a lot is being said and interpreted politically, and that’s normal in a democracy. But don’t do anything that could once again harm the democratic process,” he said.

The BNP leader also warned that unnecessary disputes over small matters could help pave the way for what he called “the return of fascist Hasina”.

He stressed the need for unity among all political forces to quickly resolve their differences and restore democratic order in the country.

“We urge all political parties to come together, settle our existing problems quickly, and return to a democratic process. Let’s hold a fair and neutral election to establish a truly people’s government,” Fakhrul added.

He also expressed deep regret that people — the sons of the soil — could be burnt alive and killed in Bangladesh by government officials and employees.

The BNP leader voiced frustration that the government has still failed to provide proper compensation for the families of those killed and injured during the mass uprising.

He strongly criticised deposed prime minsiter Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of resorting to brutal killings just to cling to power.

He said Hasina must face trial for the atrocities she committed by killing students and ordinary people to forcibly stay in office.