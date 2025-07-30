CHT Affairs Ministry holds special prayers for Milestone tragedy

The Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs on Wednesday organized a special prayer session at its meeting room for the victims of the tragic training aircraft crash into a building of Milestone School and College in the city’s Uttara area.

CHT Affairs Secretary Md Abdul Khalek attended the session, said a press release issued here.

“We are deeply saddened by this accident. It is a heartbreaking incident that has shocked us all,” Khalek said in his remarks. “We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. On behalf of the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, we express our deepest sympathy.”

Additional Secretary Md Monirul Islam conducted the special prayers.