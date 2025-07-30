Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

CHT Affairs Ministry holds special prayers for Milestone tragedy

Special prayers was conducted by Additional Secretary Md Monirul Islam

Logo of The Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT). Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 06:58 PM

The Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs on Wednesday organized a special prayer session at its meeting room for the victims of the tragic training aircraft crash into a building of Milestone School and College in the city’s Uttara area.

CHT Affairs Secretary Md Abdul Khalek attended the session, said a press release issued here.

“We are deeply saddened by this accident. It is a heartbreaking incident that has shocked us all,” Khalek said in his remarks. “We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of the injured. On behalf of the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, we express our deepest sympathy.”

Additional Secretary Md Monirul Islam conducted the special prayers.

Topics:

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)
Read More

Landslide cuts off Sajek road, hundreds of tourists stranded

Nepal, Bangladesh underscore cooperation on mountain, climate agendas

Sarjis declared unwelcome in Bandarban over ‘punishment posting’ comment

Touhid: Challenges in implementing CHT accords will be identified, addressed

Hill Tracts students protest army crackdown, seek justice for rape victim, detainee

Landslide alert issued for CHT amid forecast of heavy rainfall

Latest News

Tarique Rahman warns interim govt against missteps, democratic backslide

No new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

Idcol supports icddr,b for climate, health research

Southeast Bank unveils 11 agent banking outlets

Experts urge caution as Bangladesh plans Boeing aircraft purchase to ease US tariff pressure

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x