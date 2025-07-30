Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Rain forecast for most parts of country

Day and night temperatures may remain unchanged, says met office bulletin

Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 11:56 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chiitagong divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Tuesday recorded 35.5°C in Narsingdi, while Wedenesday's minimum temperature was 23.4°C in Tangail.

The sun sets at 06:43pm on Wednesday and rises at 05:27am on Thursday in the capital.

Met OfficeBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Rain Forecast
