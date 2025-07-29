Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Govt okays deal with Saudi firm to import urea under G2G arrangement

The approval came from the 23rd meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs 

Update : 29 Jul 2025, 03:53 PM

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal in principle for signing an agreement between Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia, for importing urea fertiliser under G2G arrangement in the current fiscal year (FY26). 

The approval came from the 23rd meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs held on Tuesday at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at the Secretariat.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed chaired the meeting.

After the meeting, the finance adviser briefed reporters.

The meeting approved another proposal in principle for handing over the Jalil Textiles Mills Limited situated at Bhatiari in Chittagong under the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) to the Bangladesh Army for expansion of the Bangladesh Ordnance Factories (BOF) in Chittagong.

Advisers concerned attended the meeting.

