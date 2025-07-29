Govt okays deal with Saudi firm to import urea under G2G arrangement

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal in principle for signing an agreement between Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia, for importing urea fertiliser under G2G arrangement in the current fiscal year (FY26).

The approval came from the 23rd meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs held on Tuesday at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at the Secretariat.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed chaired the meeting.

After the meeting, the finance adviser briefed reporters.