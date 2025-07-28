Nahid: Constitutional bodies like BPSC, ACC must undergo reforms

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), on Monday demanded sweeping reforms to constitutional bodies, including the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), before the next general election.

“The proposed reforms to constitutional institutions such as the BPSC, ACC, Comptroller and Auditor General, and ombudsman—as suggested by the National Consensus Commission—must be implemented," Nahid said during a street rally at the Town Hall square in Mymensingh city, as part of the NCP's “July March to Build the Nation.”

"We need these institutions. These reforms must be carried out before the election. We have already stated that a constitutional committee must be formed to ensure neutral appointments to these bodies. We expect a neutral administration, neutral police, and a neutral judiciary.”

Referring to the party's July march as a movement for state reform, the NCP convener said: “We have not yet achieved the Bangladesh we aspire to. I believe that if the people of this country stand with us, we will soon be able to build the nation we envision.

"The National Consensus Commission has said there will be a July charter. We have also said that the July charter must be finalized by August 5. We are united in our demand for the July charter. We will secure the July charter and declaration by August 5. Before that, on August 3, the NCP will hold a grand rally in Dhaka.”

Addressing NCP activists, Nahid said: “Stand by the people, solve their problems. Build a social movement against corruption, terrorism, and extortion.”

Meanwhile, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (south) of the NCP, said: “We speak out against extortion. We want a new political arrangement. But you want extortion. We will not tolerate these things. We do not need millions of activists. The NCP will not become a safe haven for extortionists.”