Nurjahan: Let's build beautiful, liberal Bangladesh

The adviser remembered the sacrifices of students and people during July’s tragic events

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum addresses a program titled “July Revival,” honouring health workers for their service to July uprising victims, at the Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Monday, July 28, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 09:09 PM

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum on Monday called upon all to work in unison to build a beautiful and liberal Bangladesh, reported BSS.

"Let's work together to build a beautiful and liberal Bangladesh," she said while addressing, as the chief guest, a program titled "July Revival" at the Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre in the capital's Shahbagh.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized the program to honour the health workers who have been tirelessly providing healthcare services to the July warriors.

The adviser said the Language Movement of 1952, the Mass Uprising of 1969, and the Great Liberation War of 1971 are proud chapters in the history of Bangladesh.

"But we lost many students and people in the month of July. We will never forget their supreme sacrifices," she said.

At the beginning of the program, a documentary was screened highlighting the role of health workers in the July uprising.

Speaking about the Milestone tragedy, the health adviser said they are doing their best to ensure treatment for the burn victims of the jet crash at Milestone School and College.

"Our physicians, nurses, and technologists have been working round the clock to provide the best treatment to the injured children," she said, expressing hope that such a tragedy will never happen again.

In a special video message screened at the event, Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus said: "Our physicians have treated the July warriors round the clock to save their lives. The nation will never forget their contribution."

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for the Ministry of Health Professor Dr Sayedur Rahman were present as special guests.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Md Saidur Rahman presided over the function.

Muhammad YunusRevolution 2024Farida AkhterNurjahan Begum
