BNP returns to consensus commission meeting after brief walkout

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) delegation has returned to the National Consensus Commission meeting after a temporary walkout.

On Monday at 1pm, Standing Committee Member Salah Uddin Ahmed and Chairperson's Adviser Ismail Zabiullah joined the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, just a few minutes after the 20th day's meeting began at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, BNP Standing Committee Member Salah Uddin Ahmed walked out.

After stepping outside, he told reporters that the walkout was primarily due to the inclusion of topics such as the Public Service Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Comptroller and Auditor General, and the Ombudsman provision in the day’s discussion.

Ali Riaz placed the proposal for discussion after 11:30am in the 20th session of the second-round dialogues with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

As the topic was placed, Salahuddin Ahmed announced that BNP would refrain from participating in the talks on this specific issue.

In response, Prof Ali Riaz said that the BNP had informed them of their intention to remain present but not take part in the discussion. If one political party chose not to join a particular discussion, the entire dialogue could not be halted for that reason, he added.

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, however, expressed concern saying that it will be difficult to move forward with the discussions or reach a consensus if a major party like BNP does not participate.

The BNP had previously announced on July 22 that it would not participate in discussions involving any constitutional or statutory bodies of the state other than the Election Commission.