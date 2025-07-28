20th day of second-phase NCC talks underway

The 20th day of the second-phase dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission is underway.

The talks began at 11:15am on Monday at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. Leaders from various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), are participating in the discussion.

Monday's agenda includes the Public Service Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the provision of the ombudsman, and women’s representation in Parliament.

Prof Dr Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, delivered the opening remarks. He will brief the media after the session, followed by representatives from the political parties.

The National Consensus Commission was formed to recommend constitutional amendments. It is being led by Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government. The commission began its work on February 15.