Monday, July 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

20th day of second-phase NCC talks underway

Monday's agenda includes PSC, ACC, CAG, ombudsman and women’s representation

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 12:48 PM

The 20th day of the second-phase dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission is underway.

The talks began at 11:15am on Monday at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. Leaders from various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), are participating in the discussion.

Monday's agenda includes the Public Service Commission, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the provision of the ombudsman, and women’s representation in Parliament.

Prof Dr Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, delivered the opening remarks. He will brief the media after the session, followed by representatives from the political parties.

The National Consensus Commission was formed to recommend constitutional amendments. It is being led by Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government. The commission began its work on February 15.

 

Topics:

National Citizen PartyAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Fire scare disrupts National Consensus Commission meeting

BNP returns to consensus commission meeting after brief walkout

BNP proposes 5% women candidates for direct election

Akhtar: Election date must not be finalized before discussions with all parties

Nasiruddin slams Babar over 10-truck arms haul

Nahid Islam: NCP to empower youth for inclusive nation-building

Latest News

Nine-member probe commission formed over Milestone incident

Fire scare disrupts National Consensus Commission meeting

CA Yunus: Doctors are the heroes of the July uprising

BNP returns to consensus commission meeting after brief walkout

Surviving the storm

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x