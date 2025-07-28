Monday, July 28, 2025

Thanks to rain, Dhaka's air quality moderate on Monday morning

 Dhaka still ranked 16th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 10:37 AM

Dhaka's air quality was marked "moderate" on Monday morning due to rain in the capital city.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 92 at 09:04am, Dhaka ranked 16th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Uganda’s Kampala, Bahrain’s Manama, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 174, 173, and 172, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how safe or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

