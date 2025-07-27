Sunday, July 27, 2025

BNP submits audit report to EC: shows surplus proceeds of over 10.85C

Registered political parties are required to submit their annual financial statements to the Election Commission by July 31 each year

This image shows a sheaf of paddy, the electoral symbol of BNP. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 01:29 PM

BNP on Sunday submitted its financial report for the 2024 calendar year to the Election Commission (EC), showing a surplus ‘income’ of over Tk10.85 crore.

According to the report, the party’s total income stood at Tk15,65,94,842, while its expenditure amounted to Tk4,80,04,823, leaving a surplus of Tk10,85,90,019.

A BNP delegation, led by party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, submitted the statement to EC Senior Secretary Md Akhtar Ahmed at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

Talking to reporters after submitting the report, Rizvi said the party’s income came mainly from members’ monthly subscriptions, book sales, interest from money deposited in banks and one-time donations.

He said the expenses were made for personal assistance, disaster response, carrying out political programmes, and printing leaflets and posters.

Rizvi criticised the past role of the Election Commission, saying that previous commissions acted under the executive branch as tools of fascism. “They held voting at night before polling day and legalised rigged and looted elections,” he said.

He also alleged that the previous commissions were formed with ‘spineless, job-seeking individuals’.

Rizvi expressed the hope that the current EC would act responsibly and help create an environment for free, fair, and credible elections. “BNP wants the EC to become a trusted institution that can prevent any conspiracies regarding elections,” he added.

As per existing laws, registered political parties must submit their financial statements to the EC by July 31 every year.

Over the past few years, BNP’s financial reports have shown fluctuations in income and expenditure. In 2023, the party earned Tk1.1 crore and spent Tk3.65 crore, covering the deficit by using funds from previous savings.

In 2022, BNP showed an income of Tk5.92 crore against an expenditure of Tk3.88 crore, with a reserve fund of Tk2.03 crore.

