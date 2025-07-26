CEC: Nation will bear the consequences if next election fails

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said the entire nation would have to bear the consequences if the upcoming 13th national election fails, terming it a major challenge for all.

He made the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting as the chief guest held at the conference room of the Khulna Circuit House on Saturday afternoon.

“This election is a challenge for all of us,” the CEC said.

He added: “Through it, Bangladesh will move towards genuine democracy. Therefore, if we fail in this challenge, the whole nation will have to pay the price. There will be many obstacles and limitations, but we must gift the nation a proper and fair election.”